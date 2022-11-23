Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Fine of $250K leveled in Florida teen’s death at amusement park

Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by...
Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot drop tower ride operated by Orlando Slingshot in March. The ride, on Orlando's tourist-friendly International Drive, is being dismantled.(Source: Visit Orlando/YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 2:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (AP) - The operator of an Orlando amusement park ride from which a Missouri teenager fell to his death should pay a $250,000 fine and can never hold a ride permit in Florida again, state officials said Tuesday.

Fourteen-year-old Tyre Sampson fell to his death from the 400-foot (122-meter) drop tower ride operated by Orlando Slingshot in March.

“What we can do is make sure our laws don’t allow this to happen to anyone else,” said Nikki Fried, the state commissioner of agriculture and consumer services.

An autopsy showed that Tyre, a football player and honor roll student from the St. Louis area, suffered numerous broken bones and internal injuries in the fall, and his death by blunt force trauma was ruled an accident. It showed Tyre weighed 383 pounds (173 kilograms), well above the ride manual’s weight limit of 287 pounds (130 kilograms).

The ride, on Orlando’s tourist-friendly International Drive, is being dismantled.

Requirements are being put in place that will ensure Florida amusement rides are safe going forward, and the department’s investigation will be turned over to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office to consider criminal charges, she said.

“A young boy’s loss of his life is not going to go in vain,” Fried said.

A spokesman for the company said two employees were suspended after Tyre’s death and that outside firms were brought in to improve safety, training and maintenance issues.

“We took these steps to ensure continued operations conform to applicable standards and recommendations,” said Trevor Arnold, attorney for Orlando Slingshot.

A report by outside engineers found sensors on the ride had been adjusted manually to double the size of the opening for restraints on two seats, resulting in the teen not being properly secured.

Tyre’s family is suing the owner, manufacturer and landlord of the ride, claiming negligence and failure to provide a safe amusement ride.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges
Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges
Mystakel Prince
Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old
File Graphic
15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus
Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus
Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County

Latest News

Police said multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Virginia...
Virginia police: Multiple people killed in Walmart shooting
A possible freight rail strike could impact the supply chain and drive up the prices of certain...
Looming rail strike could impact prices, deliveries for holiday season
Former President Donald Trump speaks at Mar-a-Lago Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 in Palm Beach, Fla....
Supreme Court OKs handover of Trump tax returns to Congress
A Massachusetts man is accused of driving an SUV into an Apple store, killing one person and...
Driver in Apple store crash faces reckless homicide charges