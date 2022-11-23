Business Break
Mild and quiet Thanksgiving ahead of late week rain

Tyler’s forecast
WTVM News Leader 9 at 5:30am
By Tyler Allender
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:38 AM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - More clouds than sun the rest of the week, but the forecast is still on track to be mainly dry for Thanksgiving. Rain returns to the picture later Thursday night, especially Friday and maybe Saturday.

Some surprise showers early on this Wednesday morning should fade away by mid morning. Clouds will eventually give way to more sun during the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s; a couple spots may hit 70 degrees.

Comfortable and dry overnight with lows near 50 degrees early Thursday. Despite clouds and limited sunshine Thanksgiving, it’ll be a pretty nice day, even if you want to eat outside. A bit of a breeze and just a slight chance of a shower or two. Highs between 65 and 70 degrees. The chance of rain starts to go up Thursday night, especially late, and even more so by Friday morning.

If you’re shopping Friday, pack the patience and rain gear! It looks pretty wet at times. Rain is likely. Cloudy with highs mostly in the low to mid 60s.

As rain tries to ease up Friday night and Saturday morning, another batch of scattered showers is expected Saturday, perhaps mainly during the second half of the day and at night. A few thunderstorms can’t be ruled out. Something we’ll watch for sure if you’re heading to the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa.

The rain should push east Sunday leaving a drier and seasonable end to the weekend and start to next week. There will be more sunshine as well with forecast highs in the 60s and lows in the 40s!

