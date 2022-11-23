Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Comestics theft

Three suspects in Opelika theft
Three suspects in Opelika theft(Source: Opelika Police Department)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 3:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree.

According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m.

The first female suspect had medium-length black hair and was wearing a black Puma sweater, black pants and a large black bag. The second female suspect also had medium-length black hair and wore a black hat, a black and white letterman jacket and black pants.

Lastly, the male suspect had a full beard and wore a navy cap, a white shirt and a black and red Nike jacket.

If anyone has information or can help identify the suspects, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mystakel Prince
Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old
Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges
Auburn police arrest two on forgery, theft charges
Urban Air Adventure Park
Urban Air Adventure Park holds soft opening in Columbus
File Graphic
15-year-old shot multiple times on Glenwood in Columbus
Sheriff: Shooting investigation underway in Talbot County

Latest News

Police release new information on Jane Doe found murdered in Opelika in 2012
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
Police release new information on Jane Doe found murdered in Opelika in 2012
Police release new information on Jane Doe found murdered in Opelika in 2012
Rammera Carter, 16, was last seen in Macon on Tuesday.
Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 16-year-old
Auburn's interim head coach talks leading the Tigers
Being a leader: One-on-one with Auburn’s Carnell Williams