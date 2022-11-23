Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Comestics theft

OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - Opelika police are searching for three suspects in an Ulta Comestics theft in the third degree.

According to authorities, on Nov. 18, security videos showed two female and one male suspect hiding merchandise and leaving the store around 5:53 p.m.

The first female suspect had medium-length black hair and was wearing a black Puma sweater, black pants and a large black bag. The second female suspect also had medium-length black hair and wore a black hat, a black and white letterman jacket and black pants.

Lastly, the male suspect had a full beard and wore a navy cap, a white shirt and a black and red Nike jacket.

If anyone has information or can help identify the suspects, contact the Opelika Police Department Detective Division at 334-705-5220.

