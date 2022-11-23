Perfect Fall Day for Turkey Time

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It has been another stunning day in the Valley and things got pretty warm this afternoon! Moving into the evening hours, more clouds roll in and temps will drop to the low 50s. We’ve got a FABULOUS outlook for you on Thanksgiving day too! A bit cloudy, but overall dry with temps staying right around average in the mid 60s. A little bit of a breeze will be blowing through the area too, making for very nice conditions for that after-turkey walk. Late night Thursday we will stay dry, but the wee hours of Friday will have some rain creeping in. This will make for a very soggy start to your shopping adventures, and some spotty showers will stick around through the afternoon. The good news though is that we will dry up by the time you head out for those high school football games! Temps Friday evening a little cooler - back in the low 60s and dropping into the 50s for any Friday night activities. It looks like we lucked out as far as college rivalry games too, with a mostly dry and mild day on Saturday in both Tuscaloosa and Athens! There will be another pass of heavier rain by Sunday, but we dry up and stay in the mid 60s for the start of the next work week.

