Sumter Co. Sheriff’s Office asking for help finding missing 16-year-old

AMERICUS, Ga. (WALB) - The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a missing teenage girl.

Rammera Carter, 16, was last seen in Macon on Tuesday. She was last seen wearing a black zip-up jacket, grey tank top, acid wash style blue jeans, white socks, no shoes and diamond studded earrings. She has a black, low fade afro hairstyle. She may also be bleeding from the left arm or shoulder, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office said she was with another girl and both were seen getting into a burgundy 2008-09 Honda Accord Sedan with 20′ chrome rims.

Anyone with information on Carter’s whereabouts is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office at (229) 924-4094.

