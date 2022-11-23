Urban League of Greater Columbus hosting turkey, ham giveaway at civic center

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Urban League of Greater Columbus is hosting a giveaway on Wednesday, November 23.

The event is set from 12:00 - 3:00 p.m. in the Columbus Civic Center parking lot - located at 400 4th Street.

Urban League is giving away free turkey and ham while supplies last. The Urban League is asking the public to vote in the Georgia Runoff Election on Tuesday, Dec. 6.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.