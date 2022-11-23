Ways to give back during Thanksgiving holiday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) -‘Tis the season for giving, and packing boxes of food for those in need.

“We still need help, getting in food donations, going through sorting the product and getting it right back out to the community,” says Shelby Williams, Volunteer Coordinator at Feeding the Valley, INC. This group of volunteers is from united way working to feed the valley one box at a time. Volunteer coordinator Shelby Williams says all they only need a few people working in several shifts who will donate time to help their small staff.

“Typically we like between, a group of 12-15 people that’s a great number,” says Williams. But not only can you give your time, “People can certainly go online to our website at feeding the valley dot org and donate monetarily,” says Williams.

For Tracey Mosely with the urban league Columbus, he says they are in need of several volunteers especially ahead of Wednesday’s turkey and ham give away happening in the civic center parking lot. “All hands on deck is needed this time of year, just because there are so much of our community in need,” says Mosley. He says there is plenty for everyone of all ages to do.

“I tell you what there is something for everyone to do. Whether it’s serving meals or giving out turkey’s, we have something for everyone to do,” says Mosley. Just like Feeding the Valley, he says if you can’t give your time another way to give back is out of your wallet. “It takes dollars, and so the money is all ways needed especially this time of year,” says Mosley.

So if you want to volunteer with the Urban League of Greater Columbus just call (706) 322-6840.

You can also call (706) 561-4755 to volunteer with Feeding the Valley.

