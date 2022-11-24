Birthday celebration for slain girl Kamarie Holland

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Corey Holland has been grieving since his daughter went missing last year.

As time passes, he says to honor his daughter’s birthday, he wants to celebrate her life. “We supposed to be celebrating right now, watching Kamarie smile and laugh about her birthday,” says Holland, Kamarie’s father. Little Kamarie Holland was just five years old at the time of her brutal murder.

She would have been 6-years-old. Her father says his daughter loved unicorns and would have started kindergarten this year. Holland says although his daughter’s life was cut short, what happened to her should never happen to another child.

“Kamarie didn’t deserve that, and the community and everyone else doesn’t deserve that,” says Holland. The young girl was found dead in this house in Phenix City. According to police, she had been rapped. 37-year-old Jeremy Williams is charged with Capital murder, kidnapping, rape, sodomy, corpse abuse and producing child pornography. Kamarie’s mother, Kristy Siple also facing charges of felony murder and human trafficking.

Her Dad says he never suspected his daughter was in danger. “As you supposed to put your trust and faith in, and they are supposed to love you like a parent or something. That’s just the most hateful thing I could think of that a person could stoop to, so it’s no remorse on that end. Kamarie didn’t deserve this,” says Holland. He says he only wants to focus on celebrating his little girl’s birthday, so he is giving a large community birthday party at southside park Saturday. “It’s open to the community. The main thing I want to show all the kids what real love is about. All the 6-year-old little girls this year, it is definitely going to be something special for them,” says Holland.

The party started at noon.

The family also accepted cash and toy donations for a foundation that her father would start in her honor.

