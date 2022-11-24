Business Break
If You Don’t Have a Rain Jacket, Tomorrow Would be a Great Time to Buy One

Elise's Forecast
Rainy start to Black Friday.
Rainy start to Black Friday.(WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a fantastic Thanksgiving day some rain will move in as we go into the evening hours. This will peak at about 70% coverage heading out the door tomorrow, with spotty showers popping up behind the first big wave. Things dry up as we head into the later parts of Friday afternoon, so if you have an aversion to the rain I’d save that shopping for the evening! We should be nice and dry for high school football and stay dry for college football rivalry games on Saturday. Saturday’s temps look nice and seasonable, in the mid 60s. If any family is waiting til Sunday to head back out of town they may want to do it later in the afternoon, because another big wave of rain is in store for us early Sunday. Tomorrow’s showers together with Sunday’s will amount to about an inch of rain for most of us throughout the Valley. The good news is we will stay dry heading into the next work week, and see nice fall temperatures for the next 9 days!

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

