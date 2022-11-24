Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable.

However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help.

Community members from all over came out to Safehouse Ministries Wednesday morning to fellowship with one another and enjoyed a lovely holiday meal.

Isaiah Crowell, you may recall, he’s a former Carver High School standout, who played for Georgia, then Alabama State. Before eventually going on to the NFL.

Alongside members of his ‘Feed the Crow’ Foundation and other local volunteers helped to feed over 120 people.

Menu items, included ham, dressing, sweet potato souffle, and greens.

For Crowell, he says this event allows him to give many people a holiday meal and help give back to his hometown.

“It’s where I’m from and I love it here they have supported me throughout the years. And I just like to come back and just keep doing it. At first, I did one time in Cleveland and I wanted to basically just come back and do it in my home town. Because I felt like it would feel better for me to give back to my hometown. Where I’m from,” Crowell said.

He adds, “Come out here to show love. Just a blessing to be a blessing. Just wanted to come out here and give back. So you know let everybody you know they have still appreciated everybody who’s not as fortunate as we are.”

Newsleader 9 also caught up with one lady who expressed what this means to her.

”I really love it, because it’s showing that they appreciate you, everybody,” Emma Hammond, a local community member said.

This is not the only way Crowell gives back to his community. He also holds other themed giveaways and youth camps, throughout the year.

