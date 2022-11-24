Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event

By Tony Reese
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 11:21 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - As many folks across the area prepare to enjoy Thanksgiving meals with their families, some people are unable.

However, one local celebrity makes it his mission every year to give back to his community and make sure that nobody goes hungry if he can help.

Community members from all over came out to Safehouse Ministries Wednesday morning to fellowship with one another and enjoyed a lovely holiday meal.

Isaiah Crowell, you may recall, he’s a former Carver High School standout, who played for Georgia, then Alabama State. Before eventually going on to the NFL.

Alongside members of his ‘Feed the Crow’ Foundation and other local volunteers helped to feed over 120 people.

Menu items, included ham, dressing, sweet potato souffle, and greens.

For Crowell, he says this event allows him to give many people a holiday meal and help give back to his hometown.

“It’s where I’m from and I love it here they have supported me throughout the years. And I just like to come back and just keep doing it. At first, I did one time in Cleveland and I wanted to basically just come back and do it in my home town. Because I felt like it would feel better for me to give back to my hometown. Where I’m from,” Crowell said.

He adds, “Come out here to show love. Just a blessing to be a blessing. Just wanted to come out here and give back. So you know let everybody you know they have still appreciated everybody who’s not as fortunate as we are.”

Newsleader 9 also caught up with one lady who expressed what this means to her.

”I really love it, because it’s showing that they appreciate you, everybody,” Emma Hammond, a local community member said.

This is not the only way Crowell gives back to his community. He also holds other themed giveaways and youth camps, throughout the year.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mystakel Prince
Family, Columbus police searching for missing 22-year-old
A Buckeye family is mourning the loss of their 4-year-old boy after he was hit and killed in...
‘He was almost home to me’: Mother devastated after son hit, killed by car while riding bike
Police say multiple people are dead and others are wounded after a shooting at a Walmart in...
Walmart manager opens fire in break room, killing 6
Police release new information on Jane Doe found murdered in Opelika in 2012
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
Three suspects in Opelika theft
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft

Latest News

Auburn's interim head coach talks leading the Tigers
Being a leader: One-on-one with Auburn’s Carnell Williams
Brookstone and Pacelli to meet in GIAA football semifinals
Brookstone and Pacelli to meet in GIAA football semifinals
Parker is 4th Red Devil to play for Clemson at the next level.
Central’s TJ Parker commits to Clemson University
Lees Summit vs. DeSmet
High School Game of the Week (Class 6 State Semifinals): Lees Summit North vs. DeSmet Jesuit