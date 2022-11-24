Business Break
Safe Kids Columbus announces Holiday Wish List

(Source: Safe Kids Columbus)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:37 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Safe Kids Columbus has a Holiday Wish List and is asking for the community’s help in continuing their safety programs for 2023.

The organization says donations for safety equipment like bike helmets, car seats, etc., are the children’s most significant need.

Safe Kids Columbus wants to take extra steps to ensure the safety of all children.

For more information or to donate, click here.

