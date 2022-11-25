Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Amazon workers plan global protests, strikes on Black Friday

FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The...
FILE - The Amazon logo is displayed on a screen at the Nasdaq MarketSite, July 27, 2018. The e-commerce giant is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 8:11 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - E-commerce giant Amazon is facing protests and strikes across the globe amid the busy sales of Black Friday.

Thousands of warehouse workers upset about pay and conditions are planning walkouts and demonstrations in roughly 40 countries.

The protest campaign is being called “Make Amazon Pay.”

Some protests will highlight Amazon’s environmental and social footprint.

It includes strikes at 18 warehouses in Germany and France.

Other countries where workers are planning to take part include the U.S., India, Japan, Australia, and South Africa.

Environmental and civil society groups are assisting an international coalition of trade unions who are coordinating the effort.

Amazon spokesman David Nieberg said the company is not perfect, but that it does “take our role and our impact very seriously.”

He also said the company offers “competitive wages and great benefits.”

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway on Colorado Street in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street
Police release new information on Jane Doe found murdered in Opelika in 2012
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
Three suspects in Opelika theft
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
Meet the man taking over temporarily after LaGrange mayor resigns
Alongside members of his ‘Feed the Crow’ Foundation and other local volunteers helped to feed...
Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event

Latest News

An elderly woman cooks food on a gas burner during a blackout in Kyiv, Ukraine, Monday, Nov....
Europe scrambles to help Ukraine keep the heat and lights on
FILE: The cruise ship Carnival Valor is pictured in this undated photo. A passenger on the ship...
US Coast Guard rescues cruise passenger who went overboard
FILE: A search and rescue vehicle sits at Zion National Park. A woman was reported to have died...
Woman dies on hike in Utah’s Zion Park, husband hospitalized
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
Inflation hovers over shoppers heading into Black Friday