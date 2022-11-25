Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

One man dead after fatal crash on Alabama Hwy. 14 in Loachapoka

One man is dead after a fatal crash in Loachapoka on Thanksgiving.
One man is dead after a fatal crash in Loachapoka on Thanksgiving.(MGN)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOACHAPOKA, Ala. (WTVM) - One man is dead after a fatal crash in Loachapoka on Thanksgiving.

The crash happened on November 24 on Alabama Highway 14 and County Road 188 in Loachapoka.

According to the Lee County Coroner’s Office, the crash claimed the life of a 53-year-old male. His identity has not yet been released.

Officials say one person was airlifted to a Columbus hospital.

It’s unknown at this time what caused the wreck. Stay with us as we gather more details on the wreck.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway on Colorado Street in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street
Police release new information on Jane Doe found murdered in Opelika in 2012
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
Three suspects in Opelika theft
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
Meet the man taking over temporarily after LaGrange mayor resigns
Alongside members of his ‘Feed the Crow’ Foundation and other local volunteers helped to feed...
Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event

Latest News

Uptown Columbus, Inc. is encouraging customers to shop local.
Uptown Columbus supports local businesses in Small Business Saturday
Wet weather this morning will give way to a drier afternoon and evening especially. Watch for...
Friday Morning Weather on the Go
LIST: Uptown Columbus businesses’ deals for ‘Small Business Saturday’
Black Friday deals in Fountain City
Black Friday deals in Fountain City