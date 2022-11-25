Rainy start to Friday, Drier end to day

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Rain is likely at first Friday before it dries out later in the day. A second system moves in over the weekend but there will be plenty of dry time as well!

Rain this morning, but starting around late morning the showers become less widespread (more scattered). Showers at times through about early afternoon before the faucet turns off by mid to late afternoon. The overcast sky will continue most of the day with some peeks of sun toward sunset. Temperatures will be in the 50s and low 60s throughout the day.

Drying out this afternoon, no later than this evening. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Your Friday evening plans will go off without a hitch as it’s expected to be dry with some breaks in the clouds. It will be comfortably cool.

High school playoff games are tonight and it will be dry with some breaks in the clouds! Not too cold. (Source: WTVM Weather)

A mix of sun and clouds as we start off Saturday. Temperatures will be in the upper 40s north to mid 50s south. Clouds will increase as the day progresses ahead of our next system. It will be breezy at times. There could be a few passing showers during the afternoon but most of the daytime hours will be dry. Highs mostly in the mid 60s.

The next storm system gives us a rainy wave of weather mainly Saturday night and early Sunday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Rain returns by Saturday evening and there could be some thunderstorms Saturday night, even impacting the Iron Bowl in Tuscaloosa. The rain continues at times here in the valley through early Sunday, ending sometime in the morning most likely with a dry and sunnier afternoon on tap. Highs near 70 degrees. Between now and then, most of us get another half inch to one inch of rain.

Expected rain totals between Friday morning and Sunday morning. (Source: WTVM Weather)

As we go back to work and school Monday, it will be near average for late November with plenty of sunshine. It warms up a bit toward mid week as another cold front approaches. That will give us another chance of at least scattered rain and storms around Wednesday. Stay tuned as we get closer.

Rain is likely at first today with another batch Saturday night/Sunday morning. A third system is possible Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

