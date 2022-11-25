Uptown Columbus supports local businesses in Small Business Saturday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. is encouraging customers to shop local.

Small Business Saturday takes place on November 26 and includes all local shops, salons, galleries and restaurants! The day is dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make our communities unique and provide invaluable contributions to our local economy.

Uptown Columbus compiled list of shops participating in Small Business Saturday. The list is below:

Affleck & Gordon Attorneys at Law Free consultation for anyone seeking representation for Veterans Disability Benefits

Big Dog Fleet Feet 35% off all apparel $89.95 clearance shoes $15 Believe Journal running log Buy 3 Get 1Free Feetures Socks 15% off Biolyte headlamps 15% off nutrition

Black Cow 10% off when you mention Uptowns Small Business Saturday (Food only, not on alcohol)

Chancellors 25% off ticketed prices

Council Studio 20% off storewide

Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe Buy a $25 gift certificate, get a free 8 ounce coupon and a free youth T-shirt

JudyBug’s Books 10% of most everything 15% on select items

Maltitude Launch of the Holiday Growler Gift Boxes Launch of the Advent Beer Calendar Boxes Buy $50 gift certificate, Get $5 Buy $100 gift certificate, Get $10 10% off pints at Broadway and Maltitude at Banks

Milkshake Momma Any Holiday FREAK shake in plastic cup $10.99 $1 off any Holiday FREAK shake in a souvenir jar

Ride on Bikes Storewide discounts on new and used items including bikes and parts

Salt Life 25% off storewide

The Posh Peach 20% off everything Spend $100 or more and spin the wheel

The Southern Pearl Scratch offs at the front desk at checkout for discounts up to 40% off

The Springer Opera House BOGO tickets for select dates and shows Pick 4 Season Flex pass for $100 (limited quantities available)

Uptown Exclusives PANDORA: 30% OFF entire collection HOBO: 25% OFF the entire collection | PLUS receive an additional 15% OFF when you bring in your gently used handbag to be donated to the Women’s Shelter in Columbus ABLE: 35% OFF entire collection BOGG Bag: 25% OFF Clothing & Shoes: BOGO 50% OFF Home & Spa: 25% OFF Baby & Kids: BOGO 50% OFF Kendra Scott: 30% OFF Gifts with Purchase: $125 or more: Barefoot Dreams Socks & Capri Blue Candle $250 or more: Farmhouse Fresh Gift Set $500 or more: ABLE + Uptown Exclusives Limited Edition Bangle $1,000 or more: $250 Uptown Exclusives Gift Card

Uptown Float 60-minute float gift certificate for $39 ($69 value)

Vera’Nique Boutique 50% off select items

Whitewater Express 25% off all footwear 25% off all Kavu 25% off all Orvis clothing and equipment 20% off Kayaking Equipment (excludes boats and paddles)

YMCA $18.56 special joining fee



In a time when big businesses are only getting bigger and some local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite small shop.

