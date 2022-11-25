Uptown Columbus supports local businesses in Small Business Saturday
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Uptown Columbus, Inc. is encouraging customers to shop local.
Small Business Saturday takes place on November 26 and includes all local shops, salons, galleries and restaurants! The day is dedicated to supporting the independent businesses that make our communities unique and provide invaluable contributions to our local economy.
Uptown Columbus compiled list of shops participating in Small Business Saturday. The list is below:
- Affleck & Gordon Attorneys at Law
- Free consultation for anyone seeking representation for Veterans Disability Benefits
- Big Dog Fleet Feet
- 35% off all apparel
- $89.95 clearance shoes
- $15 Believe Journal running log
- Buy 3 Get 1Free Feetures Socks
- 15% off Biolyte headlamps
- 15% off nutrition
- Black Cow
- 10% off when you mention Uptowns Small Business Saturday (Food only, not on alcohol)
- Chancellors
- 25% off ticketed prices
- Council Studio
- 20% off storewide
- Freeze Frame Yogurt Shoppe
- Buy a $25 gift certificate, get a free 8 ounce coupon and a free youth T-shirt
- JudyBug’s Books
- 10% of most everything
- 15% on select items
- Maltitude
- Launch of the Holiday Growler Gift Boxes
- Launch of the Advent Beer Calendar Boxes
- Buy $50 gift certificate, Get $5
- Buy $100 gift certificate, Get $10
- 10% off pints at Broadway and Maltitude at Banks
- Milkshake Momma
- Any Holiday FREAK shake in plastic cup $10.99
- $1 off any Holiday FREAK shake in a souvenir jar
- Ride on Bikes
- Storewide discounts on new and used items including bikes and parts
- Salt Life
- 25% off storewide
- The Posh Peach
- 20% off everything
- Spend $100 or more and spin the wheel
- The Southern Pearl
- Scratch offs at the front desk at checkout for discounts up to 40% off
- The Springer Opera House
- BOGO tickets for select dates and shows
- Pick 4 Season Flex pass for $100 (limited quantities available)
- Uptown Exclusives
- PANDORA: 30% OFF entire collection
- HOBO: 25% OFF the entire collection | PLUS receive an additional 15% OFF when you bring in your gently used handbag to be donated to the Women’s Shelter in Columbus
- ABLE: 35% OFF entire collection
- BOGG Bag: 25% OFF
- Clothing & Shoes: BOGO 50% OFF
- Home & Spa: 25% OFF
- Baby & Kids: BOGO 50% OFF
- Kendra Scott: 30% OFF
- Gifts with Purchase:
- $125 or more: Barefoot Dreams Socks & Capri Blue Candle
- $250 or more: Farmhouse Fresh Gift Set
- $500 or more: ABLE + Uptown Exclusives Limited Edition Bangle
- $1,000 or more: $250 Uptown Exclusives Gift Card
- Uptown Float
- 60-minute float gift certificate for $39 ($69 value)
- Vera’Nique Boutique
- 50% off select items
- Whitewater Express
- 25% off all footwear
- 25% off all Kavu
- 25% off all Orvis clothing and equipment
- 20% off Kayaking Equipment (excludes boats and paddles)
- YMCA
- $18.56 special joining fee
In a time when big businesses are only getting bigger and some local businesses are struggling to keep their doors open, it’s more important than ever to support your favorite small shop.
