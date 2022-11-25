Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

US FCC bans sales, import of Chinese tech from Huawei, ZTE

FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology...
FILE - In this Sept. 26, 2018 file photo, visitors walk past a display from Chinese technology firm ZTE at the PT Expo in Beijing. The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security. The 5-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks.(AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is banning the sale of communications equipment made by Chinese companies Huawei and ZTE and restricting the use of some China-made video surveillance systems, citing an “unacceptable risk” to national security.

The five-member Federal Communications Commission said Friday it has voted unanimously to adopt new rules that will block the importation or sale of certain technology products that pose security risks to U.S. critical infrastructure. It’s the latest in a years-long escalation of U.S. restrictions of Chinese technology that began with President Donald Trump and has continued under President Joe Biden’s administration.

“The FCC is committed to protecting our national security by ensuring that untrustworthy communications equipment is not authorized for use within our borders, and we are continuing that work here,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, in a prepared statement.

Along with Huawei and ZTE, the order affects products made by companies such as Hikvision and Dahua, makers of widely used video surveillance cameras.

The FCC’s order applies to future authorizations of equipment, though the agency leaves open the possibility it could revoke previous authorizations.

“Our unanimous decision represents the first time in FCC history that we have voted to prohibit the authorization of new equipment based on national security concerns,” tweeted Brendan Carr, a Republican FCC commissioner.

Carr added that as “a result of our order, no new Huawei or ZTE equipment can be approved. And no new Dahua, Hikvision, or Hytera gear can be approved unless they assure the FCC that their gear won’t be used for public safety, security of government facilities, & other national security purposes.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shooting investigation underway on Colorado Street in Columbus
Columbus police investigating shooting on Colorado Street
Police release new information on Jane Doe found murdered in Opelika in 2012
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
Three suspects in Opelika theft
Opelika police searching for 3 suspects in Ulta Cosmetics theft
Meet the man taking over temporarily after LaGrange mayor resigns
Alongside members of his ‘Feed the Crow’ Foundation and other local volunteers helped to feed...
Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event

Latest News

VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
VIDEO: 1 shot at Lumberton Walmart on Black Friday, suspect at large
A former student armed with a semiautomatic pistol and wearing a bulletproof vest fatally shot...
Shootings at Brazil schools leave 3 dead, 13 wounded
This image provided by NASA shows flight Day 9 imagery that NASA's Orion spacecraft captured...
NASA’s Orion capsule enters far-flung orbit around moon
England's Harry Maguire, right, vies for the ball with Haji Wright of the United States during...
US frustrates England again at a World Cup in 0-0 draw
Shoppers exit a Claire's accessories store advertising sales ahead of Black Friday and the...
Inflation hovers over shoppers seeking deals on Black Friday