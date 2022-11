COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Six local schools hit the field on Friday night hoping to keep their championship dreams alive.

GHSA QUARTERFINALS

Appling County 44 at Callaway 21

Wilcox County 23 at Schley County 55

Oconee County 14 at Carver 6

Troup 38 at Holy Innocents 28

GIAA SEMIFINALS

Brookstone 17 at Pacelli 20 (OT)

