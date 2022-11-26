More Rain Creeps In Tonight

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A little bit of fog heading out the door this morning, but overall a better start than yesterday. We should stay dry for most of the afternoon, but rain coverage starts to increase again into the later evening hours.

A rainy and sometimes stormy night ahead. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Tonight will bring rain and possibly a few thunderstorms for most everyone throughout the Valley. A few of these showers will stick around into tomorrow morning. Don’t get too bummed though, because Sunday afternoon looks gorgeous!

Showers hang around until about 10 AM. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Temps will be a little warm and we will see more sunshine than yesterday and today. Overnight lows cool down again for tomorrow night too, back in the mid and upper 40s. Monday will be a similar story with mostly sunny skies, but some cooler air will have settled into the Valley leaving us with a seasonable afternoon in the mid 60s.

A few more rainy days as folks get back to work. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Heading into Tuesday and the mid-week we will see another uptick in rain coverage as another front swings through the southeast. This will bring a nice change in temps from the low 70s Tuesday/Wednesday to the low 60s by Thursday afternoon. The next weekend may be a little gloomy with cloudy skies and slight chances for showers, but overall drier than we will be this weekend.

