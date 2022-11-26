Business Break
More Wet Weather Late Saturday into Sunday AM

Derek’s Forecast!
The next storm system gives us a rainy wave of weather mainly Saturday night and early Sunday.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Derek Kinkade
Published: Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:25 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We were able to dry out late in the day on Friday, but don’t put those umbrellas away just yet, as we have another chance of showers and a few thunderstorms as we head into late Saturday night, overnight, and into Sunday morning. Rainfall could be heavy at times, and we certainly can’t rule out a few thunderstorms in the mix. Most of the day Saturday will be dry, or at least will only feature a few showers from time to time. By Monday, we dry things out and cool things down a bit with highs back in the mid 60s. We should stay dry into Tuesday, but look for another system to bring rain and storms to the area as we get set for Wednesday. It’s too early for specifics, but we will have to keep an eye out for any strong storms that may be in the mix for the middle of next week. After the rain and storms move out, we will be clearing out and drying out for the latter part of next week. Highs will stay in the low to mid 60s and lows will be mainly in the 40s.

