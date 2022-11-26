Business Break
Opelika Parks and Recreation to open new softball fields at West Ridge Park

On November 30, Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting...
By Ashton Akins
Published: Nov. 26, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
OPELIKA, Ala. (WTVM) - On November 30, Opelika Parks and Recreation is hosting a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the renovated softball fields, located at West Ridge Park.

The two softball fields were completely renovated over the past year by the City of Opelika. Both fields will include turf, new fencing, backstops and new dugouts.

The ribbon cutting ceremony will begin at 4pm. Afterwards, a ceremonial first pitch will be thrown by Opelika’s Mayor, Gary Fuller at the OHS softball scrimmage.

For more information regarding the grand opening, ribbon cutting and softball scrimmage, contact Opelika Parks and Recreation, at 334-705-5567.

