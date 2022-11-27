Nice Start to the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a soggy start to the weekend things dried up nicely by mid-morning today and left us with a beautiful Sunday afternoon. Skies will stay clear overnight, with winds continuing to die down. Tomorrow afternoon looks to mimic today, but with slightly cooler temps (more seasonable). Moving into the middle of the week we will see another front start to approach the Valley. With temps back in the 70s for Tuesday and Wednesday the passing of the next front could lead to some strong storms throughout the area. Things clear up by Wednesday afternoon though and stay mostly clear and sunny heading into the next weekend. Temps behind the front will drop back to the upper 50s and low 60s for a couple of days before warming back to above average numbers by the weekend.

