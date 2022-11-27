The Overnight Showers Will be Clear of the Valley Today for a Nice Sunny Sunday

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - The Valley saw a very nice coverage of rain last night and there are still a few lingering showers in our area. The rain will be clear of the Valley by 10 AM leaving behind sunny skies and temperatures will stay peak in the upper 60s this afternoon before cooling to the 50s. Starting the work week off on a cool note, temperatures tomorrow morning will be in the upper 40s before we warm again to the mid 60s. This will be the story going into Tuesday as well but clouds will increase Tuesday evening as another front approaches. This means Wednesday morning and most of the afternoon, the Valley will see a 70% coverage of rain. Temperatures will cool Thursday after the passing of the front Wednesday, and temperatures will peak in the 50s Thursday and Friday. We will keep you updated on the timing of the rain come Wednesday.

