Uptown Columbus to celebrate Giving Tuesday on November 29

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - On November 29, Uptown Columbus, Inc will celebrate Giving Tuesday by joining millions around the world participating in the global generosity movement.

Uptown Columbus produces dozens of beloved events each year, such as the Friday Night Concerts, Food Truck Festivals, Riverfest and more. In addition to bringing area residents together, these events also raise money for the nonprofit organization, which helps the Uptown thrive.

“Uptown Columbus prides itself on promoting a vibrant and diverse Uptown while providing a clean, safe and attractive environment. The Uptown are partnering with Giving Tuesday to help raise funds so we can continue serving and connecting the community,” says Tracey Green, Director of Communications and Events.

In 2012, Giving Tuesday began as a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities.

Over the past ten years, this idea has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate and celebrate generosity. Giving Tuesday will kick off the 2022 generosity season, by inspiring people to give back.

“With country and community leaders, millions of organizations and countless givers of all kinds, Giving Tuesday is creating a shared space where we can see the radical implications of a more generous world. Giving Tuesday inspires people all around the world to embrace their power to drive progress around the causes they care about, not just on one day, but throughout the year,” says Giving Tuesday’s CEO and co-founder, Asha Curran.

Board members from both Uptown Columbus Inc. and the Uptown Business Improvement District will lead the effort. These crucial volunteers have set a goal of raising $5,000 or more to help build awareness of the Uptown brand and community.

People can demonstrate generosity in many ways on Giving Tuesday. Whether it’s helping another person out, showing up for an issue or donating to causes we care about, every act of generosity counts.

For more information about Giving Tuesday, contact Uptown Columbus, at 706-596-0111.

