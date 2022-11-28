Alabama flu outbreak leads to 11 deaths statewide

ALABAMA (WTVM) - An early flu season is causing a widespread influenza outbreak in Alabama, leading to multiple deaths across the state.

The state of Alabama has reported very high cases of influenza. According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield, there have been 11 flu-related deaths state-wide following the early flu season.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s influenza map, eight states are showing very high levels of the flu outbreak… one of them being Alabama.

According to Dr. Wes Stubblefield with the Alabama department of public health, as of November 25th, there are 175 individuals who were in the hospital with confirmed influenza.

“That’s decreased over the last couple of weeks, and we have seen a little bit of a steady decrease over the last report,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

Dr. Stubblefield said the latest reports show 11 flu-related deaths state-wide since the early flu season started. In that same time frame, he said nine adults and two children have died due to influenza.

Another map from the ALABAMA DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC HEALTH significant influenza activity across all districts. Dr. Stubblefield recommends everyone get their flu shot to help bring the outbreak level down.

“According to CDC data, it seems to match up pretty well with the circulating strains of the flu that I think we’re seeing so far nationwide. We know what individuals are at high risk for the flu, those that are above age 50, particularly above age 65, those less than two and people with certain underlying health conditions,” he said.

According to Dr. Stubblefield, Babies starting at six months of age are eligible for the influenza vaccine, and if they are under the age of nine receiving their first dose of the vaccine, they will receive two shots to get their immune system going that first year.

“Based on our data, the influenza rate it has come down from a max of about 12 percent down to around 7 percent, which is good information. We don’t know if this trend will continue, but so far, that surveillance data is promising so is our hospitalization data,” said Dr. Stubblefield.

In Georgia, there have been 12 deaths since November 12th... and 148 hospitalizations due to influenza as of last week.

