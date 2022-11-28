Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Cat found in checked luggage enjoys Thanksgiving at home

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its...
TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.(TSA)
By Debra Worley
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 1:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (Gray News) – A TSA officer was shocked to find a family’s pet stowed inside a checked bag last week at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

According to a spokesperson for TSA, the orange cat, named Smells, was spotted after the luggage went through the X-ray unit.

The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.
The orange cat was spotted after the luggage went through the x-ray unit.(TSA)

The traveler said the cat belonged to someone else in his household, TSA explained in a tweet.

TSA spokesperson Lisa Farbstein said Smells was returned safely and enjoyed Thanksgiving at its home in Brooklyn.

“Apparently Smells was planning to chase after a big mouse he heard was running around Disney World,” Farbstein wrote in a tweet.

If you have questions about what you can bring, TSA has a list of items you can pack in carry-on and checked baggage posted on its website.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a man died after being tasered by police.
Death investigation underway after man dies from police using taser in Auburn
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Columbus police investigate shooting that leaves 1 person injured
Jason Myers GoFundMe
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
Police release new information on Jane Doe found murdered in Opelika in 2012
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn.
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

Latest News

Our investigation reveals doctors facing discipline for substance abuse issues are often given...
Discipline for addicted physicians who relapse is often lenient, secretive
Police say a stolen car that struck and killed a dog in Salisbury also hit an apartment building.
Dog struck, killed by thief fleeing in stolen car, police say
COLUMBUS TECHNICAL COLLEGE
BUSINESS BREAK - COLUMBUS TECHNICAL COLLEGE
According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
Present at the pump: National gas price average could dip below $3 by Christmas
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre