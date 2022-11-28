Business Break
D.A. Turner YMCA holding ribbon cutting for new childcare expansion in Columbus

YMCA of Lansing
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - D.A. Turner YMCA in Columbus is holding a ribbon cutting for its new expansion.

On December 2, the D.A. Turner YMCA will cut the ribbon and open its doors for the new childcare expansion - located at 4384 Warm Springs Road in Columbus.

The expansion includes two childcare classrooms and a full-size basketball court - named in honor of Joey A. Loudermilk.

“The Y is more than a place to work out, we’re a place of community,” said Jillian Abe, D.A. Turner Branch Director. “Of course members will have access to exercise machines, our sports courts and a swimming pool, but there will be so much more.”

An open house will be held on December 2 from 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

