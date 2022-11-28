Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Dog struck, killed by thief fleeing in stolen car, police say

Police say a stolen car that struck and killed a dog in Salisbury also hit an apartment building.
Police say a stolen car that struck and killed a dog in Salisbury also hit an apartment building.(Source: WBTV)
By David Whisenant and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:06 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – A dog being walked by its owner was struck and killed by a stolen car over the weekend, according to police in North Carolina.

Authorities say it all started when a man drove his Nissan Altima to an O’Reilly Auto Parts store in Salisbury just after 6 p.m. Sunday. The man parked his car and left the engine running when he walked into the store.

Minutes later, the man said he saw another man driving his car out of the parking lot. As the victim was walking back toward his house, he spotted the car behind an apartment on a nearby street, according to police.

Police said the victim approached the car and tried to pull the driver out of the front door. That’s when the suspected thief hit the gas to try to get away.

Two men were walking in the area, one of whom was walking his dog. The men jumped on the front porch of an apartment to get out of the way, but the dog was struck by the car, authorities said. The car then hit the apartment building before the suspect ran from the scene, according to a police report.

The dog died.

A witness told WBTV that shots were fired, but it’s unclear by whom. Police confirmed that shell casings were found at the scene, but no injuries were reported.

Police are still looking for the suspect.

Copyright 2022 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A death investigation is underway after a man died after being tasered by police.
Death investigation underway after man dies from police using taser in Auburn
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Columbus police investigate shooting that leaves 1 person injured
Jason Myers GoFundMe
Funeral arrangements set for WBTV meteorologist Jason Myers
Police release new information on Jane Doe found murdered in Opelika in 2012
Police release new information on Opelika Jane Doe found murdered in 2012
One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn.
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

Latest News

Our investigation reveals doctors facing discipline for substance abuse issues are often given...
Discipline for addicted physicians who relapse is often lenient, secretive
COLUMBUS TECHNICAL COLLEGE
BUSINESS BREAK - COLUMBUS TECHNICAL COLLEGE
According to Gas Buddy, the most common U.S. gas price drivers see is $3.39 per gallon.
Present at the pump: National gas price average could dip below $3 by Christmas
FILE - Crosses, flowers and other memorabilia form a makeshift memorial for the victims of the...
Uvalde mom sues police, gunmaker in school massacre