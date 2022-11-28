Fall feel for now, Warming up toward mid week with rain/storms likely
Tyler’s forecast
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for some ups and downs this weekend as far as the weather and temperatures. It will be warm around mid week, colder late week followed by another warm up over the weekend. There is one high chance of rain.
Lots of sun on this Monday. Pretty nice with highs in the mid 60s, near 70 to the south of Columbus.
Seasonably cool to start off Tuesday with temperatures again in the 40s before clouds increase throughout the day Tuesday. Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. There is just a slight 10-20% chance of rain during the afternoon ahead of a storm system that will pose a significant severe weather threat to our west across the Mississippi Valley.
As it heads toward the valley, the risk of severe weather is lower but it’s not zero. Strong, damaging winds are the biggest concern. We’ll see rain coverage going up quickly Tuesday night with the stormiest weather expected Wednesday morning (before sunrise for some). Rain then ends by midday or early afternoon and it’ll be a pretty sunny end to Wednesday. Highs near 70.
Colder as we say hello to the first day or two of December with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60 under plenty of sunshine.
Some clouds start to roll in at times over the weekend but warmer than average temperatures are poised to return over the weekend and early next week.
