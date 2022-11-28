Business Break
Fall feel for now, Warming up toward mid week with rain/storms likely

Tyler’s forecast
Feeling like fall today. A little warmer Tuesday ahead of our next storm system... Rain/storms Wednesday AM.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Get ready for some ups and downs this weekend as far as the weather and temperatures. It will be warm around mid week, colder late week followed by another warm up over the weekend. There is one high chance of rain.

Lots of sun on this Monday. Pretty nice with highs in the mid 60s, near 70 to the south of Columbus.

Highs in the mid 60s today, a little warmer to the south of Columbus.
Highs in the mid 60s today, a little warmer to the south of Columbus.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Seasonably cool to start off Tuesday with temperatures again in the 40s before clouds increase throughout the day Tuesday. Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. There is just a slight 10-20% chance of rain during the afternoon ahead of a storm system that will pose a significant severe weather threat to our west across the Mississippi Valley.

Severe weather is a big concern to our west Tuesday, including tornadoes.
Severe weather is a big concern to our west Tuesday, including tornadoes.(Source: WTVM Weather)

As it heads toward the valley, the risk of severe weather is lower but it’s not zero. Strong, damaging winds are the biggest concern. We’ll see rain coverage going up quickly Tuesday night with the stormiest weather expected Wednesday morning (before sunrise for some). Rain then ends by midday or early afternoon and it’ll be a pretty sunny end to Wednesday. Highs near 70.

While the storms are expected to weaken quite a bit by the time to reach us, plan on downpours...
While the storms are expected to weaken quite a bit by the time to reach us, plan on downpours and some potentially strong winds in spots.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Colder as we say hello to the first day or two of December with morning lows in the 30s and highs in the 50s to near 60 under plenty of sunshine.

Look at the cool down at the end of the week!
Look at the cool down at the end of the week!(Source: WTVM Weather)

Some clouds start to roll in at times over the weekend but warmer than average temperatures are poised to return over the weekend and early next week.

The main rain chance is Tuesday night/Wednesday as it gets a little warmer before temperatures...
The main rain chance is Tuesday night/Wednesday as it gets a little warmer before temperatures drop for a couple days.(Source: WTVM Weather)

