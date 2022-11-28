Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus

Business Break
Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!

Back in April, it was announced that Kadie the Cow will move to Bay Avenue in Uptown - and that move is finally happening on November 29!

According to Uptown Columbus, she will be loaded onto a truck at her current location - Manchester Expressway - and will be moved to Bay Avenue. This will cause quite a few road closures for safety needs, along with a police escort for the route.

Officials say once Kadie is in place, a team will evaluate the cosmetic work that will soon take place.

Kadie’s expected arrival to Uptown is approximately 10 a.m.

She’s had a permanent residence off of Manchester Expressway since 1967 at the former home of Kinnett Dairy plant.

