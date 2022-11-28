LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!
We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in the Valley.
- Auburn
- DECEMBER 4: Auburn Christmas Parade | 2 PM CST | Join the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association for the Auburn Christmas Parade
- Columbus
- DECEMBER 2: Uptown Columbus Holiday Lighting | 6 PM - 9 PM | Small Christmas parade followed by the annual Lighting of the Tree and CSU Tree Trail at 7 p.m. Santa will also be present.
- DECEMBER 3: Bi-City Christmas Parade 2022 | 10 AM | Starts in Phenix City on Broad Street into Columbus on 13th Street Bridge to Broadway then ending on 9th Street
- Cuthbert
- DECEMBER 1: Stained Glass Window Walk | 6:30 PM | Jones Chapel on Andrew College Campus
- Eufaula
- DECEMBER 3: Main Street Eufaula’s Mistletoe Market | 10 AM - 5 PM | Sales, samplings, Old Saint Nick, Caroling, etc.
- Hogansville
- DECEMBER 3: Tinsel and Tidings | 1 PM - 8 PM | Holiday market, Santa, live music, Christmas parade, contests, food, etc.
- Opelika
- DECEMBER 2: Snopelika Christmas Parade & Tree Lighting | 5:30 PM | Parade beings at 5:30 PM. Snowfall begins at 6:15 PM. Christmas tree lighting begins at 7:30 PM.
- Smiths Station
- DECEMBER 2: Smiths Station Christmas Tree Lighting | 6 - 8 PM | Smiths Station Government Center - 2336 Panther Parkway
