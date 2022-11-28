Business Break
LIST: Christmas events in the Chattahoochee Valley

There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!(Earnest Tse | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 11:29 AM EST
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Most of us are feeling holly and jolly in the Chattahoochee Valley, and for those who aren’t - no worries! There are multiple holiday events taking place this weekend that will ensure you have holiday spirit!

We’ve compiled a list below of holiday events in the Valley.

  • Auburn
    • DECEMBER 4: Auburn Christmas Parade | 2 PM CST | Join the Auburn Downtown Merchants Association for the Auburn Christmas Parade
  • Columbus
    • DECEMBER 2: Uptown Columbus Holiday Lighting | 6 PM - 9 PM | Small Christmas parade followed by the annual Lighting of the Tree and CSU Tree Trail at 7 p.m. Santa will also be present.
    • DECEMBER 3: Bi-City Christmas Parade 2022 | 10 AM | Starts in Phenix City on Broad Street into Columbus on 13th Street Bridge to Broadway then ending on 9th Street
  • Cuthbert
  • Eufaula
  • Hogansville
    • DECEMBER 3: Tinsel and Tidings | 1 PM - 8 PM | Holiday market, Santa, live music, Christmas parade, contests, food, etc.
  • Opelika
  • Smiths Station
    • DECEMBER 2: Smiths Station Christmas Tree Lighting | 6 - 8 PM | Smiths Station Government Center - 2336 Panther Parkway

