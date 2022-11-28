One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn.

On November 26, at approximately 4:50 p.m., Auburn first responders responded to a single-vehicle that crashed into a utility pole on East Samford Avenue at Oak Street.

Officials say 36-year-old Stacey Schultz was discovered in the vehicle and was pronounced dead on the scene.

The victim’s family has been notified and this is an active investigation. Anyone with information related to the case is encouraged to contact the Auburn Police Department at 334-501-3140.

