Police: Dating app ‘predator’ is person of interest in woman’s death

SOUTH MILWAUKEE (WISN) - Police believe a man accused of drugging dates he met online may be involved in the death of a woman who collapsed at a Wisconsin bar.

Prosecutors say 52-year-old Timothy Olson used a fake name to set up a date with a woman in September through Match.com. That woman woke up the next morning with no memory of the night before and more than $800 charged to her debit card, investigators say.

Now, Olson is a person of interest in the death of 55-year-old Kim Mikulance, a mother of four.

Kim Mikulance, a 55-year-old mother of four, collapsed at a Wisconsin bar and later died. Her cause of death is listed as undetermined. The medical examiner’s office says it is pending. (Source: Facebook, WISN via CNN)

Police say Mikulance was with Olson at Powers on 10th, a bar in South Milwaukee, the night she died. She frequented the bar, and her friends in that tight-knit community, who knew her as “Raina,” are remembering her for her fun-loving personality.

“She was a karaoke girl. She loved to sing. She was a good singer, so, she was pretty good that way,” said Marc Gaidish, Mikulance’s friend.

Witnesses, including bartender Sam Anderson, say they saw Mikulance pass out at the bar Nov. 17.

“I saw the look on her face, and I saw she was holding a drink. She kind of started leaning back,” Anderson said. “She was in here for maybe five minutes until she hit the ground.”

Mikulance later died at the hospital.

“She’ll be missed. I mean, there’s a lot of conversation going on as to what went down, and we really don’t know,” Gaidish said.

Just before she lost consciousness, surveillance video shows Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say was Olson. Anderson says she went to call 911 after Mikulance’s collapse, and Olson said he was going to get an inhaler but never returned.

Surveillance video shows Mikulance sitting at the bar with a man police say is Olson. Mikulance passed out at the bar and later died. Police have named Olson as a person of interest in her death. (Source: Racine Police Department, WISN via CNN)

Police are unsure if Olson is connected to Mikulance’s death, but they are calling him a person of interest. He is also wanted on accusations of drugging and stealing from women he met via online dating apps.

Mikulance’s friends expressed frustration that Olson has not turned himself in or been found.

“He’s a freaking predator, and he needs to be caught,” Gaidish said.

Mikulance’s cause of death is currently listed as undetermined. The medical examiner’s office says it is pending.

Copyright 2022 WISN via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.