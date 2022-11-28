REPORTS: Auburn to hire Hugh Freeze as head football coach

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Hugh Freeze as head football coach, multiple outlets are reporting. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Freeze, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty University, has a career record of 83-43 in 10 seasons.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we continue to gather details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.