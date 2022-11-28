Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

REPORTS: Auburn to hire Hugh Freeze as head football coach

Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and his team pray following their annual spring game.
Liberty Coach Hugh Freeze and his team pray following their annual spring game.(Will Thomas)
By Jonathon Hoppe
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 4:01 PM EST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Auburn is finalizing a deal to hire Hugh Freeze as head football coach, multiple outlets are reporting. The news was first reported by Sports Illustrated.

Freeze, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty University, has a career record of 83-43 in 10 seasons.

Stay with WTVM Sports Leader 9 as we continue to gather details on this developing story.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
A death investigation is underway after a man died after being tasered by police.
Death investigation underway after man dies from police using taser in Auburn
Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
Columbus police are investigating a shooting that left one person injured.
Columbus police investigate shooting that leaves 1 person injured
One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn.
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

Latest News

LSU head football coach Brian Kelly recapped his team’s loss to Texas A&M and looked ahead to...
Brian Kelly recaps LSU loss against Texas A&M; previews SEC championship
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
HIGH SCHOOL PLAYOFFS: Results and highlights from Nov. 25
Alongside members of his ‘Feed the Crow’ Foundation and other local volunteers helped to feed...
Isaiah Crowell hosts annual ‘Feed the Hungry’ event
Auburn's interim head coach talks leading the Tigers
Being a leader: One-on-one with Auburn’s Carnell Williams