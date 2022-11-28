Warm Tuesday Ahead; Watching Wednesday Storm Threat

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - After a warm Monday, we should be even warmer for Tuesday with dry conditions during the day and increasing clouds. Tuesday evening and night, showers and a few storms will be moving into the area, but a stronger line of storms will pass through during the overnight hours into Wednesday morning. Some storms along the line may pack a punch with gusty winds to go along with heavy rain and lightning. An isolated tornado can’t be ruled out along the way, so we will have to watch this closely for you, and fine-tune things as we get closer. Be sure you have a way to get severe weather watches and warnings during the overnight hours Tuesday into Wednesday - the WTVM weather app is a great source for you. For the rest of the week, we will cool off in a big way - highs in the 50s Thursday and lower 60s on Friday. Look for lots of sunshine and dry conditions with temperatures in the 30s early Thursday and Friday mornings. The weekend will feature a warming trend with highs back in the 70s - and that’s how next week will start off too - with rain coverage at 10% or less and a mix of clouds and sunshine.

