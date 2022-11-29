ALERT DAY: Late Tuesday Night/Wednesday AM for strong to severe storms

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have made it an Alert Day late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for east Alabama and west Georgia in anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving in from the west and northwest. The active weather quickly ends by midday Wednesday and it turns colder briefly.

We’ll have a sunny and cool start to Tuesday before we quickly cloud up during the second half of the day. Despite the clouds increasing during the afternoon, a warm breeze out of the southeast will allow temperatures to max out between 70 and 74 degrees. A few passing showers are possible this afternoon, but most of us stay pretty dry. With that said, a severe weather outbreak is expected across the Mississippi Valley this afternoon and evening. The threat is lower, but not zero in the valley late tonight and Wednesday morning.

A significant risk of severe weather is forecast today for Louisiana, Mississippi and SW Tennessee. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Scattered showers become more apparent this evening and tonight with some thunderstorms during the overnight. Low temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s. The main time to watch for strong to potentially a few severe storms in the Chattahoochee Valley is from 3 AM to 10 AM ET Wednesday.

The severe threat is lower, but not zero, early Wednesday. (Source: WTVM Weather)

Gusty winds and a few pockets of damaging winds would be the primary threat for us. However, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out, especially south and west of Columbus. Be mindful of downpours and lightning as well.

Strong, damaging winds are the primary potential hazard with the upcoming storms. (Source: WTVM Weather)

The rain ends by mid morning for our western communities, midday for our eastern communities. We’ll end the day Wednesday with a good amount of sun. Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be much colder Thursday morning with lows in the 30s, mostly above freezing. A few of the normally colder spots could reach the low 30s.

Quite a shock coming our way Thursday morning with lows back in the 30s! (Source: WTVM Weather)

The chill won’t last long. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Thursday, low 60s Friday. Near 70 degree highs are anticipated for the weekend despite more clouds and a slight rain chance. The above average temperatures continue through at least early next week.

After the mid week storms, it's quieter but cooler the rest of the workweek. Warmer again for the weekend may bring us a few occasional showers through early next week. (Source: WTVM Weather)

