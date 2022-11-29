Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

ALERT DAY: Late Tuesday Night/Wednesday AM for strong to severe storms

Tyler’s forecast
Clouds increase today; we're on ALERT for storms late tonight and Wednesday AM. Some could be severe.
By Tyler Allender
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 7:25 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have made it an Alert Day late Tuesday night and Wednesday morning for east Alabama and west Georgia in anticipation of a strong complex of storms moving in from the west and northwest. The active weather quickly ends by midday Wednesday and it turns colder briefly.

We’ll have a sunny and cool start to Tuesday before we quickly cloud up during the second half of the day. Despite the clouds increasing during the afternoon, a warm breeze out of the southeast will allow temperatures to max out between 70 and 74 degrees. A few passing showers are possible this afternoon, but most of us stay pretty dry. With that said, a severe weather outbreak is expected across the Mississippi Valley this afternoon and evening. The threat is lower, but not zero in the valley late tonight and Wednesday morning.

A significant risk of severe weather is forecast today for Louisiana, Mississippi and SW...
A significant risk of severe weather is forecast today for Louisiana, Mississippi and SW Tennessee.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Scattered showers become more apparent this evening and tonight with some thunderstorms during the overnight. Low temperatures mostly in the low to mid 60s. The main time to watch for strong to potentially a few severe storms in the Chattahoochee Valley is from 3 AM to 10 AM ET Wednesday.

The severe threat is lower, but not zero, early Wednesday.
The severe threat is lower, but not zero, early Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Gusty winds and a few pockets of damaging winds would be the primary threat for us. However, a brief tornado can’t be ruled out, especially south and west of Columbus. Be mindful of downpours and lightning as well.

Strong, damaging winds are the primary potential hazard with the upcoming storms.
Strong, damaging winds are the primary potential hazard with the upcoming storms.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The rain ends by mid morning for our western communities, midday for our eastern communities. We’ll end the day Wednesday with a good amount of sun. Highs reach the upper 60s and lower 70s. It will be much colder Thursday morning with lows in the 30s, mostly above freezing. A few of the normally colder spots could reach the low 30s.

Quite a shock coming our way Thursday morning with lows back in the 30s!
Quite a shock coming our way Thursday morning with lows back in the 30s!(Source: WTVM Weather)

The chill won’t last long. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s Thursday, low 60s Friday. Near 70 degree highs are anticipated for the weekend despite more clouds and a slight rain chance. The above average temperatures continue through at least early next week.

After the mid week storms, it's quieter but cooler the rest of the workweek. Warmer again for...
After the mid week storms, it's quieter but cooler the rest of the workweek. Warmer again for the weekend may bring us a few occasional showers through early next week.(Source: WTVM Weather)

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving stun gun
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving Narcan, stun gun
One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn.
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

Latest News

Clouds increase today; we're on ALERT for storms late tonight and Wednesday AM. Some could be...
Tuesday Morning Weather on the Go
Lightning illuminates a thunderstorm in the distance to the east of North Liberty on Sunday,...
Warm Tuesday Ahead; Watching Wednesday Storm Threat
Rain is likely Tuesday night into Wednesday morning! Should be pretty dry otherwise.
Fall feel for now, Warming up toward mid week with rain/storms likely
Feeling like fall today. A little warmer Tuesday ahead of our next storm system... Rain/storms...
Monday Morning Weather on the Go