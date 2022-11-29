Business Break
ALERT DAY: Severe Weather Remains Possible Tonight/Early Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Greatest threat to us tonight/tomorrow will be strong, maybe damaging winds, and flash flooding.
Greatest threat to us tonight/tomorrow will be strong, maybe damaging winds, and flash flooding.(Source: WTVM Weather)
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:50 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Alert day remains in place as we head into the evening and overnight hours with a severe weather setup throughout much of the deep south.

The newest outlook for the reach of severe weather from this system does include eastern AL...
The newest outlook for the reach of severe weather from this system does include eastern AL counties in a slight risk.(Source: WTVM Weather)
The severe threat is lower, but not zero, early Wednesday.
The severe threat is lower, but not zero, early Wednesday.(Source: WTVM Weather)

The worst of the weather looks to stay to our west in east Louisiana, central and northern Mississippi, and northwest Alabama. Here in the Valley, there is a slight risk in a few eastern Alabama counties, but the threat remains minimal for most through tonight and early tomorrow.

The worst of the weather for the Valley will start around 2 AM and clear out by 10 AM.
The worst of the weather for the Valley will start around 2 AM and clear out by 10 AM.(Source: WTVM Weather)

As far as timing, we expect the strongest storms to start firing off in our area around 2 AM and clear to our southeast by 10 AM. The greatest threat for most of these storms will be damaging winds and heavy rainfall resulting in flash flooding. We also cannot rule out a brief tornado spinning up due to favorable conditions.

Behind the front we expect a nice, but still seasonably warm afternoon. The cold air from the front will not make it in until the overnight hours, but when it does it will kick overnight lows back to the mid and upper 30s. Thursday we will see more clouds make their way back in and temps will stay in the 50s for most. Friday is a smidge warmer with average temps for this time of year - low to mid 60s.

Gloomy but warm again by the weekend.
Gloomy but warm again by the weekend.(Source: WTVM Weather)

By the weekend we are already back in a warm spell with highs staying in the 70s every day even as we head into the next week. More temperature relief doesn’t look like it will make it to the Valley until the next Thursday. Gloomy and sometimes rainy conditions will reign over the area into the next work week as well.

