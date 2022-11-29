Auburn High to compete for AHSAA flag football championship

Auburn, Ala. (WTVM) - The Auburn High Tigers will face the Oxford Yellow Jackets in the AHSAA flag football championship game on Wednesday at Jordan-Hare Stadium.

The Tigers will look to become just the second flag football champion in Alabama high school history. This is only the second year that the AHSAA has sponsored the sport. Auburn made it to the quarterfinals of the tournament last season.

See the video player above to learn more about the Tigers.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.