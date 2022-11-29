Auburn University to introduce new head football coach

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University will formally introduce new head football coach Hugh Freeze Tuesday morning.

Also announced on Tuesday, November 29, Auburn Football has named Carnell Williams as associate head coach.

The university made the official announcement Monday afternoon.

Freeze, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty University, has a career record of 83-43 in 10 seasons.

