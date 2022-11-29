Business Break
Auburn University to introduce new head football coach

By WTVM Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University will formally introduce new head football coach Hugh Freeze Tuesday morning.

[TAP OR CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE FULL PRESSER.]

Also announced on Tuesday, November 29, Auburn Football has named Carnell Williams as associate head coach.

The university made the official announcement Monday afternoon.

Freeze, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty University, has a career record of 83-43 in 10 seasons.

