Auburn University to introduce new head football coach
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 10:46 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM) - Auburn University will formally introduce new head football coach Hugh Freeze Tuesday morning.
Also announced on Tuesday, November 29, Auburn Football has named Carnell Williams as associate head coach.
.@AuburnFootball has named Carnell Williams as associate head coach.— Jonathon Hoppe (@jahop23) November 29, 2022
We’ll hear from @CoachHughFreeze about that and more in moments. @wtvmsports pic.twitter.com/vAIq581oJj
The university made the official announcement Monday afternoon.
Freeze, who has spent the last four seasons at Liberty University, has a career record of 83-43 in 10 seasons.
Welcome HOME, @CoachHughFreeze🦅— Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 28, 2022
📰 https://t.co/RAyeZbj2zW pic.twitter.com/ohcTWhSwUn
