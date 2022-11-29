Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested for multiple crimes, including three counts of murder.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a felony arrest warrant was successfully conducted for a validated gang member, Jahiem Rashard Davis.

Davis was charged with the following crimes:

3 counts of felony murder

Aggravated Assault

8 counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Criminal damage to property in the first degree

A Muscogee County grand jury indicted the suspect on Oct. 10. The MCSO Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force and US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested on Nov. 29 and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

