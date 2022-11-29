Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder

Jahiem R. Davis
Jahiem R. Davis(Source: Muscogee County Sheriff's Office)
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - A Columbus man was arrested for multiple crimes, including three counts of murder.

According to the Muscogee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO), a felony arrest warrant was successfully conducted for a validated gang member, Jahiem Rashard Davis.

Davis was charged with the following crimes:

  • 3 counts of felony murder
  • Aggravated Assault
  • 8 counts of violation of Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act
  • Possession of a firearm during the commission of a crime
  • Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
  • Criminal damage to property in the first degree

A Muscogee County grand jury indicted the suspect on Oct. 10. The MCSO Drug, Gang and Fugitive Task Force and US Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested on Nov. 29 and taken to the Muscogee County Jail.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
A Harris County High School teacher has been arrested after a sexual battery investigation with...
GBI arrests Harris Co. High School teacher in sexual battery investigation
Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving stun gun
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving Narcan, stun gun

Latest News

Russell County schools announce remote learning day due to weather
Phenix City School District confirms positive employee COVID-19 exposure
Phenix City schools to have delayed start due to severe weather
Auburn University introduces new head football coach
Auburn University introduces new head football coach
Opelika police searching for missing 63-year-old man with dementia
Opelika police searching for missing 63-year-old man with dementia