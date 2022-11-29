Early voting for Georgia Senate runoff begins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Long lines for early voting at the city services center in Columbus Monday as voters only have one race on the ballot. “I would recommend early voting because I feel the election day is going to be extremely busy. That’s just my opinion because it was very busy here today,” says voter Charlene Rallo. “It was a long line, but it went pretty quickly. You know you just have to make one choice,” says Heidi Graziano.

One race and two men facing off in a contest with its share of political mudslinging. for some voters, they say people should make a decision based on the issues. “it has been very heated. There has been some ugly things said about each other, which I don’t really care to hear,” says Graziano.

“I don’t particularly get into mudslinging. I don’t like all that stuff. I like to hear the issues, what are they going to do for the community, what are they going to do for me and my family in the future,” says another voter George Casey, Sr. Muscogee County Director of Elections and Registration, Nancy Boren, says the runoff election has been a smooth process. “We have had no problems except for a great turnout,” says Boren.

Boren says that over 4,500 voters have already shown up to the polls since they opened Saturday. Meanwhile, back in line, voters want to encourage others to cast their ballots. “I think voting is extremely important, it’s one of the bedrocks of our democracy, and people who don’t vote are foolishly giving up their power,” says Rallo. “It’s been a lot of people coming out to vote, and I hope they continue it,” says voter Cynthia King.

Early voting will continue through Friday from 7:00 a.m. until 7:00 p.m. The runoff election is Tuesday, December 6th.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.