Fashion brand turns McDonald’s uniforms into stylish workwear

McDonald's crew members won't actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 11:14 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
(CNN) - You’ve heard about French fashion, but how about “french fry” fashion?

Vain, a Helsinki-based fashion label, has unveiled a new uniform clothing line for McDonald’s employees in Finland.

The company used actual uniforms from the fast-food giant and upcycled them into new garments with a little more flash and style.

Officials say this was a way to recycle the old clothes and have a little fun.

The new workwear will be raffled off to Finnish McDonald’s staffers.

A representative for Vain said McDonald’s crew members won’t actually be able to wear the new uniforms while on the clock.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
Columbus' favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving stun gun
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving Narcan, stun gun
One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn.
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

A Walmart employee who survived a mass shooting at a store in Virginia has filed a $50 million...
Walmart employee who survived mass shooting at Virginia store files $50 million lawsuit
Travelers are facing weather woes across the country as they travel after the Thanksgiving...
Storms could spawn major tornadoes, floods in several states
The announcement was made in a note on Twitter's website.
Twitter no longer enforcing COVID-19 misinformation policy
"It's a Wonderful Life" will be shown at nearly 900 movie theaters nationwide for two nights...
'It's a Wonderful Life' is coming back to theaters
Indiana's Republican-dominated Legislature approved an abortion ban law over the summer, but...
Court reinstates Indiana's abortion burial, cremation law