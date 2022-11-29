GBI arrests Harris Co. High School teacher in sexual battery investigation

HAMILTON, Ga. (WTVM) - A Harris County High School teacher has been arrested after a sexual battery investigation with the GBI.

69-year-old James Steel, of Leesburg, Ga., is charged with one count of sexual battery of a person under 16 years of age.

According to the GBI, a Harris County Grand Jury indicted Steel on November 14. They say on May 9, the Hamilton Police Department asked the GBI to investigate allegations that Steel had inappropriate contact with multiple students.

Steel was booked at the Harris County Jail.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the GBI Columbus Field Office at 706-565-7888.

