Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Mother of Leilani Simon says daughter has been placed on suicide watch at jail

By Shea Schrader
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:26 PM EST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - It’s been a little over a week since Leilani Simon was arrested for murder, after her son, Quinton Simon’s remains were found in a Chatham County landfill.

As of Monday, the search of the landfill is over, and the case has been handed over from the Chatham County Police Department to the District Attorney’s Office.

The command center at L. Scott Stell Park, has been set up here for the last six weeks but is in the process of being broken down. The FBI’s trailer is still here but will be taken away sometime soon.

A Chatham Emergency Management trailer was also here for weeks but isn’t here anymore.

Meanwhile, Leilani Simon is still being held at the Chatham County Detention Center, after no bond was set at her arraignment.

WTOC spoke with her mother, Billie Howell Tuesday.

Billie was the one who drove Leilani to the Savannah FBI office to be arrested, and she says that she hasn’t seen or heard from Leilani since then.

She says that other inmates at the jail have been calling her to update her about Leilani’s condition, but she hasn’t been able to personally talk to her.

Billie says that Leilani has been placed on suicide watch.

She says she’s in the process of contacting state officials about getting a change of venue for a potential trial, because she doesn’t believe that Leilani would be able to get a fair trial in Chatham County after all the attention that’s been on this case.

Leilani did waive her right to appear at her arraignment, but is due back in court on Jan. 11 for a preliminary hearing.

Copyright 2022 WTOC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahiem R. Davis
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder
James Harris Steel
GBI arrests Harris Co. High School teacher in sexual battery investigation
Jarquiz Williams
Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus
Michael Schlarman
Columbus man guilty of distributing 380,000 doses of fentanyl sentenced
Muscogee County schools announce start delay due to severe weather

Latest News

A fallen tree damages a mobile home in the Flatwood community of Montgomery County after an...
NWS upgrades deadly overnight Montgomery County tornado to EF-2
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
GARY'S REFLECTIONS
LEGAL BREAK - GARY'S REFLECTIONS
An 82-year-old woman was arrested for failure to pay for her trash services, according to the...
Valley police arrest 82-year-old woman for failure to pay trash services
Rain is all done by late morning and the sun returns this afternoon.
Rain ending, Drying out the remainder of the day