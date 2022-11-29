Business Break
Muscogee County reminds citizens of propery tax deadline

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 6:18 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County Tax Commissioner’s Office wants to remind citizens about the property tax payment deadline.

The deadline to make the payment is on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Payments can be paid by cash, check, money order or credit/debit cards. Please note that a 2.5% service fee will be charged when using your credit or debit card.

Mailed-off payments will be considered on time if postmarked by Dec. 1.

The tax commissioner’s office is located at 3111 Citizens Way and is open Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:40 p.m.

For more information, click here.

