Muscogee County schools announce start delay due to severe weather

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - Muscogee County school will have a start delay on Nov. 30.

Due to the latest weather prediction of heavy rainfall and wind gust, schools will be delayed by two hours.

School officials say breakfast will not be served, and all academic field trips are canceled. However, all athletic, extra-curricular and after-school activities are tentatively scheduled to continue on Thursday, Nov. 30.

Additionally, all district schools will dismiss at their usual time.

