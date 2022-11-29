Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in prison

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban...
Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled “In Dis Cell” appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.

Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.

The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.

Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it’s “incredibly dangerous” to have wireless phones inside a prison “especially with the capability of getting onto the internet.” He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.

Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving stun gun
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving Narcan, stun gun
One person is dead after a single-vehicle accident on East Samford Avenue in Auburn.
One dead in single-vehicle accident on East Samford Ave. in Auburn

Latest News

WNBA basketball star and Olympian Brittney Griner was moved to a penal colony in Mordovia,...
Russian diplomat says prisoner swap with US remains possible
FILE - A makeshift memorial to Liberty German and Abigail Williams is pictured near where they...
Records: Bullet found near 2 teens’ bodies came from suspect
Auburn University introduces new head football coach
Auburn University introduces new head football coach
FILE - President Joe Biden is touring a semiconductor factory in Michigan on Tuesday.
LIVE: Biden in Michigan to visit computer chip plant, push agenda
A vigil in Chesapeake, Virginia, honors the memory of shooting victims who died last week at a...
GRAPHIC: Virginia Walmart mass shooting survivor files $50M lawsuit