Phenix City schools to have delayed start due to severe weather

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools will have a delayed start due to the likelihood of severe weather, school officials say.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says on Nov. 30, schools’ start time will be pushed back by two hours. So, for example, if the original bus pickup time is at 7 a.m., expect the bus at 9 a.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at their regular time. Additionally, employees who report to work at 10 a.m. will still come at their usual time.

The Russell County Management Agency says there is a strong chance of the following:

Tornadoes

Damaging straight-line winds between 70-80 mph

Hail up to the size of golf balls

Heavy rainfall may result in localized following (mainly along and north of I-20)

Schools will be dismissed at their usual time.

