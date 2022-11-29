Business Break
Phenix City schools to have delayed start due to severe weather

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - Phenix City schools will have a delayed start due to the likelihood of severe weather, school officials say.

Interim Superintendent Dr. Darrell Seldon says on Nov. 30, schools’ start time will be pushed back by two hours. So, for example, if the original bus pickup time is at 7 a.m., expect the bus at 9 a.m.

Breakfast and lunch will be served at their regular time. Additionally, employees who report to work at 10 a.m. will still come at their usual time.

The Russell County Management Agency says there is a strong chance of the following:

  • Tornadoes
  • Damaging straight-line winds between 70-80 mph
  • Hail up to the size of golf balls
  • Heavy rainfall may result in localized following (mainly along and north of I-20)

Schools will be dismissed at their usual time.

