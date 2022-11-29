Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

Russell County schools announce remote learning day due to weather

((Source: WTVM))
By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 4:55 PM EST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County School System announces remote learning day for students due to incoming inclement weather on Nov. 30.

School officials say students will not report to campus and will access their assignments via Google Classroom or paper copies of assignments sent home the day prior.

All assignments will be due when students return to school.

Employees are expected to report to their work location at 10 a.m.

For additional updates, click here.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
Suspect pleads guilty to lesser charges in 2016 house party murder
A Harris County High School teacher has been arrested after a sexual battery investigation with...
GBI arrests Harris Co. High School teacher in sexual battery investigation
Columbus’ favorite cow is making her move to Uptown Columbus!
Kadie the Cow to make her final moo-ve to Uptown Columbus
Columbus woman pleads not guilty in weekend shooting on Enoch Dr.
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving stun gun
Death investigation underway following response from Auburn police involving Narcan, stun gun

Latest News

Muscogee County schools announce start delay due to severe weather
Phenix City School District confirms positive employee COVID-19 exposure
Phenix City schools to have delayed start due to severe weather
Greatest threat to us tonight/tomorrow will be strong, maybe damaging winds, and flash flooding.
ALERT DAY: Severe Weather Remains Possible Tonight/Early Tomorrow
The main time to watch for potentially strong to severe storms is from 3-10 AM ET.
ALERT DAY: Late Tuesday Night/Wednesday AM for strong to severe storms