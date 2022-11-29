Russell County schools announce remote learning day due to weather

RUSSELL COUNTY, Ala. (WTVM) - Russell County School System announces remote learning day for students due to incoming inclement weather on Nov. 30.

School officials say students will not report to campus and will access their assignments via Google Classroom or paper copies of assignments sent home the day prior.

All assignments will be due when students return to school.

Employees are expected to report to their work location at 10 a.m.

