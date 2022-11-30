Business Break
2 dead, multiple injured in Montgomery following overnight storms

According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, two people are dead and...
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 7:30 AM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery County Emergency Management Agency has confirmed deaths and injuries related to the severe storms Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to Montgomery County EMA Director Christina Thornton, two people are dead and multiple others are injured. The deaths and injuries happened in the Flatwood Community, but the exact location of where the fatalities occurred is not being released.

Thornton said there have been multiple reports of downed power lines and trees on homes, specifically in the northern area of the county. Also, Lower Wetumpka Road at Brooks Road is closed.

Other parts of our viewing area are also reporting damage from the storms. In Elmore County, there are also several reports of downed power lines and trees.

You can submit photos of damage in your area by going to wsfa.com/submit.

