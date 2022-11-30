Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Job Fair
Deals
Contests

2017 Phenix City murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

By Jatavia O'Neal
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 6:10 PM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man was sentenced for a 2017 murder in Phenix City, two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

42-year-old Stephen Williams will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter.

Shorter was shot while standing outside his home on 8th Street.

On Nov. 4, a Russell County jury found Williams guilty after his initial trial ended with a hung jury.

Shorter’s loved ones say they are pleased with the outcome.

“For us, I feel like it brings peace knowing he’s not out on the streets any longer. Justice has been served. It’s been five years, so it’s been time for him to get well parcels what he deserved,” said Shonna Shorter, the victim’s sister.

The case was Russell County District Attorney Kenny Davis’ last murder trial before he retires for the DA’s office.

Copyright 2022 WTVM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jahiem R. Davis
Columbus man arrested on multiple charges including 3 counts of murder
James Harris Steel
GBI arrests Harris Co. High School teacher in sexual battery investigation
Jarquiz Williams
Traffic stop leads to arrest, seizure of drugs and guns in Columbus
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Harris Co. Sheriff’s Office arrests woman who allegedly stole 129 pieces of mail
Michael Schlarman
Columbus man guilty of distributing 380,000 doses of fentanyl sentenced

Latest News

MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Benning Hosts 57th Reunion for Vietnam War Veterans Who Fought Under LTG...
MILITARY MATTERS: Fort Benning Hosts 57th Reunion for Vietnam War Veterans Who Fought Under LTG Hal Moore
The hoax was reported early Wednesday morning.
‘Elaborate hoax’ of active shooter at Valdosta High leaves community shaken
Tips on avoiding holiday break-ins
Tips on avoiding holiday break-ins
Columbus Fire and EMS hold promotion ceremony
Columbus Fire and EMS hold promotion ceremony