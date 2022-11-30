2017 Phenix City murder suspect sentenced to life in prison

PHENIX CITY, Ala. (WTVM) - An Alabama man was sentenced for a 2017 murder in Phenix City, two years after his first trial ended with a hung jury.

42-year-old Stephen Williams will spend life in prison without the possibility of parole for the shooting death of 19-year-old Quoyai Shorter.

Shorter was shot while standing outside his home on 8th Street.

On Nov. 4, a Russell County jury found Williams guilty after his initial trial ended with a hung jury.

Shorter’s loved ones say they are pleased with the outcome.

“For us, I feel like it brings peace knowing he’s not out on the streets any longer. Justice has been served. It’s been five years, so it’s been time for him to get well parcels what he deserved,” said Shonna Shorter, the victim’s sister.

The case was Russell County District Attorney Kenny Davis’ last murder trial before he retires for the DA’s office.

